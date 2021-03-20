Americans apologize to Russian embassy for recent US statements against Russia

The Russian embassy in Washington D.C. has received letters from US citizens, the head of the diplomatic mission, Anatoly Antonov said, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 20 , ARTSAKHPRESS: “I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the citizens of the United States who have sent to the Embassy letters in support of the development of friendly relations between Russia and the United States. Many people expressed their disagreement and apologized for the ill-considered statements about the Russian Federation made recently from Washington,” Ambassador Antonov noted in a statement posted on the Facebook page of the embassy, regarding these letters.

“I am deeply touched by the caring and active position of ordinary Americans who understand that dialogue between our countries should be based on mutual respect and equality. This approach of U.S. citizens indicates that a potential for normalizing ties between the peoples of Russia and the United States is still there. I hope that the Administration will heed the voices of the voters and discontinue its course aimed at further devastation of the already excessively confrontational relations,” the Russian diplomat added.