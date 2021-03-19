US is concerned about India's plans to acquire Russian S-400s

Senior Senator Bob Menendez called on Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to express Washington's disagreement over India's intention to acquire the Russian S-400 missile defense system during a visit to New Delhi, news.am informs.

Bob Menendez called on Austin to make clear to Indian officials that the Biden administration did not agree with the deal.

If India decides to acquire the S-400, this act would constitute a sanctions deal with the Russian under section 231 CAATSA, Menendez wrote in a letter to Austin.

According to him, it will also limit India's ability to work with the US to develop and purchase sensitive military technology.

During Austin's visit, the parties will discuss India's plan to purchase combat drones from the United States, as well as a large order for more than 150 combat aircraft for the Air Force and Navy.

One painful issue is expected to arise - India's planned purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems, which under US law could lead to sanctions. Washington imposed sanctions on Turkey for the purchase of this equipment.