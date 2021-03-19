Arayik Harutyunyan received Rene Levonyan. Armenian Missionary Association pursues Artsakh programs

On March 19 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Rene Levonyan, representative of Armenian Missionary Association of Eurasia and ''Hope for Armenia'' of France organizations, the Presidential Office informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 19 , ARTSAKHPRESS: President Arayik Harutyunyan voiced his gratitude to the benefactors for supporting consistently the people of Artsakh, and noted that the authorities of Artsakh are willing to contribute to the programs sponsored by them.

Rene Levonyan spoke about the assisstance delivered to Artsakh during the war in 2020 and noted that the aim of the visit was to discuss new programs with the authorities.