Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian and the UN Human Rights High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet held an online meeting, the foreign ministry said.

March 19, 2021, 17:01 Armenian FM presents Artsakh humanitarian situation to UN Human Rights High Commissioner

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 19 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “During the conversation both sides were pleased to underscore the close cooperation which exists between Armenia and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights,” the foreign ministry said in a news release.

High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet highly appreciated Armenia’s role in advancing the human rights protection agenda.

“The main topics of the discussion agenda were issues of human rights protection in conflict situations. The foreign minister comprehensively presented to the High Commissioner the humanitarian situation in Artsakh and the ongoing steps for solving the urgent issues. The interlocutors expressed concern regarding the politicization of the process of providing humanitarian aid and the creation of artificial obstacles.”