The nominees for this year's Oscars awards ceremony have been told by organisers that they won't be allowed to attend virtually.

March 19, 2021, 15:45 Oscars 2021: No Zoom allowed for nominees

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 19 , ARTSAKHPRESS: In a letter sent to everyone who's been nominated for an award, the show's producers said they'd gone to "great lengths to provide a safe and enjoyable evening for you all in person", BBC News reports.

The decision is said to be in complete contrast with this year's two other major award shows, The Emmys and The Golden Globes, which allowed winners to accept their awards via Zoom as part of Covid-19 safety measures.

The 93rd Academy Awards are due to take place on 25 April in Los Angeles.

Most people agree that the Oscars - which are also known as The Academy Awards - are the biggest film awards in the world. They're the most prestigious award anyone in the film business can win.