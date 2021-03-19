Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Russia reports 9,699 daily COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 9,699 in the past 24 hours, 4,437,938 people have been infected so far, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

Russia reports 9,699 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia reports 9,699 daily COVID-19 cases

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 19 , ARTSAKHPRESS: In relative terms, the growth rate stands at 0.22%.

The lowest daily growth rates were recorded in Tuva (0.03%), the Magadan Region and the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.05% each).

In particular, 921 cases were confirmed in St. Petersburg, 605 in the Moscow Region, 348 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 242 in the Rostov Region and 214 in the Samara Region.


     

Politics

Human Rights Watch: Armenian POWs abused in Azerbaijani custody

Azerbaijani forces abused Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) from the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, subjecting them to cruel and degrading treatment and torture either when they were captured, during their transfer, or while in custody at various detention facilities, Human Rights Watch said today.

All news from section

‘UN always for elections where people can express themselves freely’ – Spox for Sec. General on Armenia

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, has commented during...

Artsakh Parliament Speaker receives Armenia independent MPs

Speaker of the National Assembly of Artsakh Artur Tovmasyann today received independent deputies of the...

Armenia PM: Snap parliamentary elections will be held on June 20

A little while ago, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with leader of the opposition...

Biden says US to work with Azerbaijan to achieve regional peace

US President Joe Biden said his administration intends to work with Azerbaijan to achieve regional peace,...

National Council of Churches of Christ calls on US authorities to negotiate release of Armenian POWs

The National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA (NCC) calls for the United States to provide...

Pashinyan and Tsarukyan to hold meeting

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the leader of the Prosperous Armenia (BHK) opposition party Gagik...

Economy

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

All news from section

Russian gas supply to Armenia to be temporarily ensured via Azerbaijan’s territory – media

The Russian media outlets report that the supply of the Russian gas to Armenia will be temporarily carried...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am reports.

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 525.93/$1 in...

India plans to connect Indian Ocean with Eurasia via Armenia

India says it is planning to connect the Indian Ocean with Eurasia through Armenia, creating a North-South...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise on Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Brent oil price goes up

The price of Brent oil has exceeded $71 per barrel; this is evidenced by the trading data.

Society

Facebook building Instagram version for kids under 13

Facebook Inc. is building a version of the photo-sharing tool Instagram specifically for children under the age of 13, an effort to get its popular products into the hands of the next generation of internet users, Bloomberg reports.

All news from section

3 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh

3 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past one day, the ministry...

891 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

891 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Some roads are closed in Armenia

The ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed in the Republic of Armenia.

Armenia bans unlicensed use of cameras, including drones at borders

The Armenian government approved amendments to the Law on State Border and the Administrative Offense...

Armenia Records 181165 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

1024 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Stepantsminda-Larsi Highway is Closed for All Types of Vehicles

The ministry of emergency situations reports that several roads are closed or difficult to pass across...

Military

Search operations for the bodies of the fallen servicemen will not be carried out today

Search operations for the bodies of the fallen servicemen will not be carried out on Friday, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations informs.

All news from section

No incidents registered on Armenian-Azerbaijani border – MoD

The operational situation remained stable along the entire length of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border...

Onik Gasparyan to Continue Implementing His Duties as Chief of General Staff

Armenia's Administrative Court chaired by judge Mher Petrosyan ruled to uphold the petition submitted...

Russian peacekeepers continue to destroy explosives devices in Artsakh

The personnel of the engineering subdivision of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue work on...

Search operations for bodies of Artsakh war casualties resume

The Artsakh rescuers have resumed the search operations for the bodies of servicemen and missing in action.

Armenian military to hold major combined arms drills

In accordance with the Armed Forces’ combat-readiness plan for the first half 2021, joint tactical...

Search operations for war casualties continue in Hadrut and Varanda directions

Two search and rescue teams on Thursday continue the search operations for the bodies of the fallen servicemen...

Russia reports 9,699 daily COVID-19 cases
Facebook building Instagram version for kids under 13
‘What is this, if not ethnic-religious based hatred?’ – Tatoyan on Aliyev’s visit to Armenian church
3 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh
Human Rights Watch: Armenian POWs abused in Azerbaijani custody
more news

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

All news from section

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

All news from section

Photos

Stepanakert open market
Stepanakert open market
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
Portrait. We
Portrait. We
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

‘What is this, if not ethnic-religious based hatred?’ – Tatoyan on Aliyev’s visit to Armenian church

All news from section

France attaches importance to preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage – ambassador

Armenia opts out from 2021 Eurovision

Cultual event entititled 'Through Art to Peace" held in Stepanakert Art Gallery

Sport

Levon Aronian loses to Magnus Carlsen again, left out of tournament

All news from section

Magnus Carlsen defeats Levon Aronian

FFA receives official letter from AS Roma about Mkhitaryan's injury

Aronian to play in first tournament after decision to no longer represent Armenia

Diaspora

Israel’s Armenian community urges government to stop arms sales to Azerbaijan

All news from section

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna working with scientists on vaccine against new variant of coronavirus

The third meeting of "Artsakh-Diaspora Partnership" virtual bridge-platform took place

Western-Armenian language “on verge of destruction” in Turkey – warns Garo Paylan

International

Russia reports 9,699 daily COVID-19 cases

All news from section

Donald Trump Jr. slams White House’s refusal to speak with Putin as weakness

Pompeo: China does not deserve to host 2022 Winter Olympics due to 'eerie similarities' with Nazi Germany

Apple nears launch of new iPads after stay-at-home sales boost

Most Read

month

week

day

Search