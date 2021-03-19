Russia reports 9,699 daily COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 9,699 in the past 24 hours, 4,437,938 people have been infected so far, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 19 , ARTSAKHPRESS: In relative terms, the growth rate stands at 0.22%.

The lowest daily growth rates were recorded in Tuva (0.03%), the Magadan Region and the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.05% each).

In particular, 921 cases were confirmed in St. Petersburg, 605 in the Moscow Region, 348 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 242 in the Rostov Region and 214 in the Samara Region.