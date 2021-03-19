Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, has commented during a press briefing on the question relating to the snap parliamentary elections in Armenia expected to take place on June 20.

March 19, 2021, 11:28 ‘UN always for elections where people can express themselves freely’ – Spox for Sec. General on Armenia

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 19 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Asked whether the elections would help to ease the tensions in the country and are they going to send the monitoring mission by UN to Armenia, Stéphane Dujarric said: “I’m not aware that we’ve been requested. You know, we sent election… I mean, we don’t send observers, but obviously, we support Member States if we’re requested to do so by the authorities. I have no comment on the political decision to hold elections. We’re always for elections where people can express themselves freely as to their future”.

He added if they get a request from a Member State, they will study that request.