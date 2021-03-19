891 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

891 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 182,056, the ministry of healthcare reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 19 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The death toll has risen to 3320 (19 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 332, the total respective number so far is 167,518, and the number of people currently being treated is 10,367—which is an increase by 537 in one day.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 851 (3 new such cases).