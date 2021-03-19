Pompeo: China does not deserve to host 2022 Winter Olympics due to 'eerie similarities' with Nazi Germany

Permitting China to host next year's Winter Olympics would give Beijing a credibility boost similar to that enjoyed by Nazi Germany after the 1936 Summer Games in Berlin, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told "America Reports" Thursday.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 19 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "We know the history and those of us who have worked with our friends in Israel and have worked on anti-Semitism have talked about never allowing what happened in the 1930s to happen again ..." Pompeo told host John Roberts, according to Fox News.

"Well, what's happening in the 1930s is happening in western China today. There are eerie, eerie similarities between the two, and hosting the Olympic Games - as the Germans were able to do in 1936 - gave great credibility to that regime," Pompeo added. "We ought not to permit that to happen. The International Olympic Committee has a responsibility to make sure that host for these games deserve it. This regime certainly does not."

Turning to his successors, Pompeo said the Biden administration had given him "hope for optimism" with their early action toward China.