March 19, 2021, 09:15 Some roads are closed in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 19 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The roadways leading from "Amberd" high mountain meteorological station to Amberd fortress and to Kari lake in Aragatsotn province, are closed.

Vardenyats pass is closed only for trailer trucks.

Black ice is noticed on Goris-Shurnukh-Kapan roadway and in a section called Sisian-"Zanger".

It is snowing on Sisian-"Zanger" roadway, in Kajaran town and "Megru sar" section of Syunik province․

According to the information provided by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia Stepantsminda-Larsi highway is closed for all types of vehicles, and there are 490 trucks accumulated on the Russian side.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations urges drives to drive exclusively on winter tires.