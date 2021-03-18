No incidents registered on Armenian-Azerbaijani border – MoD

The operational situation remained stable along the entire length of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on March 17 and 18. No border incidents were registered, the Defense Ministry of Armenia reported on Friday.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 18 , ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the information provided by the Armenian National Security Service, the situation has also not changed in Vorotan-Davit Bek section of the Goris-Kapan inter-state road which is under the responsibility of the NSS border troops.

The Armed Forces of Armenia and the NSS border troops control the border situation along the entire length of the border zone and fulfill their tasks.

