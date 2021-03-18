Armenia PM: Snap parliamentary elections will be held on June 20

A little while ago, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with leader of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan and posted the following on his Facebook page:

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 18 , ARTSAKHPRESS: “I just met with the leader of the Prosperous Armenia faction Gagik Tsarukyan. During our meeting we noted that the best way out of the current political situation are early elections of parliament. Taking into consideration also my discussions with the President, the My Step faction, the Bright Armenia faction leader Edmon Marukyan, early elections of parliament will be held in Armenia on June 20thof this year,” he said.