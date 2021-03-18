US President Joe Biden's remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin can be described as "very bad," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday, Tass reports.
Kremlin describes Biden’s remarks about Putin as ‘very bad’
STEPANAKERT, MARCH 18 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Biden said earlier in an interview with ABC News that the Russian authorities would have to "pay a price" for their alleged interference in US elections. In addition, when asked if he considered Putin to be "a killer," Biden answered in the affirmative.
"I would refrain from giving a wordy comment on that. I will say one thing: these are very bad remarks on the part of the US president," Peskov said, when asked about the Kremlin's reaction to Biden's remark.