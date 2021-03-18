US President Joe Biden's remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin can be described as "very bad," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday, Tass reports.

March 18, 2021, 17:33 Kremlin describes Biden’s remarks about Putin as ‘very bad’

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 18 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Biden said earlier in an interview with ABC News that the Russian authorities would have to "pay a price" for their alleged interference in US elections. In addition, when asked if he considered Putin to be "a killer," Biden answered in the affirmative.

"I would refrain from giving a wordy comment on that. I will say one thing: these are very bad remarks on the part of the US president," Peskov said, when asked about the Kremlin's reaction to Biden's remark.