World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices falling
STEPANAKERT, MARCH 18 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Accordingly, the WTI oil futures for April fell by 0.50 percent to $64.28 a barrel.
A little while ago, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with leader of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan and posted the following on his Facebook page:
US President Joe Biden said his administration intends to work with Azerbaijan to achieve regional peace,...
The National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA (NCC) calls for the United States to provide...
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the leader of the Prosperous Armenia (BHK) opposition party Gagik...
French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte assures that the Armenian prisoners of war must be returned...
The bipartisan co-chairs of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, U.S. Representatives Adam Schiff...
Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] is a uniquely very complicated operation. This was stated by Russian Defense...
The Russian media outlets report that the supply of the Russian gas to Armenia will be temporarily carried...
World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am reports.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 525.93/$1 in...
India says it is planning to connect the Indian Ocean with Eurasia through Armenia, creating a North-South...
World oil prices are on the rise on Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this.
The price of Brent oil has exceeded $71 per barrel; this is evidenced by the trading data.
The Armenian government approved amendments to the Law on State Border and the Administrative Offense Code making it illegal for anyone to use photo-video devices, including drones, to film “the territory of the bordering country”, or the engineering facilities, buildings, surveillance towers and transportation equipment used by border guards in the “border layer” in Armenian territory unless having a special permit issued by the National Security Service.
1024 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
The ministry of emergency situations reports that several roads are closed or difficult to pass across...
A group of Dutch documentarians who have arrived in Armenia to make a film about Artsak and are studying...
Reconstruction works are underway in 21 private houses in the village of Charektar,the region of Martakert,...
10 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...
Nearly 31,220 displaced residents of Artsakh have received financial support from the Armenian government...
Armenia's Administrative Court chaired by judge Mher Petrosyan ruled to uphold the petition submitted by the lawyer of Chief of Staff of Armenian Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan.
The personnel of the engineering subdivision of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue work on...
The Artsakh rescuers have resumed the search operations for the bodies of servicemen and missing in action.
In accordance with the Armed Forces’ combat-readiness plan for the first half 2021, joint tactical...
Two search and rescue teams on Thursday continue the search operations for the bodies of the fallen servicemen...
Minister of Defense of Russia, army general Sergey Shoygu discussed the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh...
On March 10 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received a group of servicemen of the...
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
