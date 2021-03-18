World oil prices falling

March 18, 2021 14:37

Armenia bans unlicensed use of cameras, including drones at borders

The Armenian government approved amendments to the Law on State Border and the Administrative Offense Code making it illegal for anyone to use photo-video devices, including drones, to film “the territory of the bordering country”, or the engineering facilities, buildings, surveillance towers and transportation equipment used by border guards in the “border layer” in Armenian territory unless having a special permit issued by the National Security Service.