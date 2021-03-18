Artsakhpress

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 18 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Accordingly, the WTI oil futures for April fell by 0.50 percent to $64.28 a barrel.


     

Armenia PM: Snap parliamentary elections will be held on June 20

A little while ago, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with leader of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan and posted the following on his Facebook page:

Biden says US to work with Azerbaijan to achieve regional peace

US President Joe Biden said his administration intends to work with Azerbaijan to achieve regional peace,...

National Council of Churches of Christ calls on US authorities to negotiate release of Armenian POWs

The National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA (NCC) calls for the United States to provide...

Pashinyan and Tsarukyan to hold meeting

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the leader of the Prosperous Armenia (BHK) opposition party Gagik...

PoWs must be returned – French Ambassador to Armenia

French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte assures that the Armenian prisoners of war must be returned...

US Congressmen introduce resolution urging Azerbaijan to immediately release all Armenian POWs

The bipartisan co-chairs of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, U.S. Representatives Adam Schiff...

Russia defense minister: Nagorno-Karabakh is uniquely very complicated operation

Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] is a uniquely very complicated operation. This was stated by Russian Defense...

Russian gas supply to Armenia to be temporarily ensured via Azerbaijan’s territory – media

The Russian media outlets report that the supply of the Russian gas to Armenia will be temporarily carried...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am reports.

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 525.93/$1 in...

India plans to connect Indian Ocean with Eurasia via Armenia

India says it is planning to connect the Indian Ocean with Eurasia through Armenia, creating a North-South...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise on Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Brent oil price goes up

The price of Brent oil has exceeded $71 per barrel; this is evidenced by the trading data.

Armenia bans unlicensed use of cameras, including drones at borders

The Armenian government approved amendments to the Law on State Border and the Administrative Offense Code making it illegal for anyone to use photo-video devices, including drones, to film “the territory of the bordering country”, or the engineering facilities, buildings, surveillance towers and transportation equipment used by border guards in the “border layer” in Armenian territory unless having a special permit issued by the National Security Service.

Armenia Records 181165 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

1024 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Stepantsminda-Larsi Highway is Closed for All Types of Vehicles

The ministry of emergency situations reports that several roads are closed or difficult to pass across...

Dutch documentarians want to make film about Artsakh

A group of Dutch documentarians who have arrived in Armenia to make a film about Artsak and are studying...

Construction work is underway in Charektar, Artsakh Republic

Reconstruction works are underway in 21 private houses in the village of Charektar,the region of Martakert,...

10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Artsakh

10 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...

Over 31,000 displaced Artsakh residents received financial assistance from Armenian government

Nearly 31,220 displaced residents of Artsakh have received financial support from the Armenian government...

Onik Gasparyan to Continue Implementing His Duties as Chief of General Staff

Armenia's Administrative Court chaired by judge Mher Petrosyan ruled to uphold the petition submitted by the lawyer of Chief of Staff of Armenian Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan.

Russian peacekeepers continue to destroy explosives devices in Artsakh

The personnel of the engineering subdivision of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue work on...

Search operations for bodies of Artsakh war casualties resume

The Artsakh rescuers have resumed the search operations for the bodies of servicemen and missing in action.

Armenian military to hold major combined arms drills

In accordance with the Armed Forces’ combat-readiness plan for the first half 2021, joint tactical...

Search operations for war casualties continue in Hadrut and Varanda directions

Two search and rescue teams on Thursday continue the search operations for the bodies of the fallen servicemen...

Russian and Armenian MODs discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Minister of Defense of Russia, army general Sergey Shoygu discussed the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh...

Arayik Harutyunyan awarded a group of servicemen

On March 10 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received a group of servicemen of the...

Armenia PM: Snap parliamentary elections will be held on June 20
Biden says US to work with Azerbaijan to achieve regional peace
Armenia bans unlicensed use of cameras, including drones at borders
Russian ambassador to US to fly to Moscow for consultations on March 20
National Council of Churches of Christ calls on US authorities to negotiate release of Armenian POWs
France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Stepanakert open market
Stepanakert open market
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
Portrait. We
Portrait. We
France attaches importance to preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage – ambassador

Armenia opts out from 2021 Eurovision

Cultual event entititled 'Through Art to Peace" held in Stepanakert Art Gallery

Golden Globes winners are announced

Levon Aronian loses to Magnus Carlsen again, left out of tournament

Magnus Carlsen defeats Levon Aronian

FFA receives official letter from AS Roma about Mkhitaryan's injury

Aronian to play in first tournament after decision to no longer represent Armenia

Israel’s Armenian community urges government to stop arms sales to Azerbaijan

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna working with scientists on vaccine against new variant of coronavirus

The third meeting of "Artsakh-Diaspora Partnership" virtual bridge-platform took place

Western-Armenian language “on verge of destruction” in Turkey – warns Garo Paylan

Biden says US to work with Azerbaijan to achieve regional peace

Apple nears launch of new iPads after stay-at-home sales boost

Russian ambassador to US to fly to Moscow for consultations on March 20

Kremlin describes Biden’s remarks about Putin as ‘very bad’

