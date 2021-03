Armenia's Administrative Court chaired by judge Mher Petrosyan ruled to uphold the petition submitted by the lawyer of Chief of Staff of Armenian Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan.

March 18, 2021, 11:04 Onik Gasparyan to Continue Implementing His Duties as Chief of General Staff

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 18 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The motion demanded to suspend the dismissal of Onik Gasparyan until the final act of the court, Aysor.am reports.