Levon Aronian loses to Magnus Carlsen again, left out of tournament

On Day 2 of the quarterfinal of Meltwater Champions Chess Tour’s Magnus Carlsen Invitational, Levon Aronian lost to the world’s current champion, Norwegian Magnus Carlsen 1-2 and was left out, news.am informs.

The leading player of FIFE won in the first round, and the other two rounds ended with ties. Carlsen won 2.5-0.5 on Day 1 of the quarterfinal.

During the semifinal, Magnus Carlsen’s opponent will be Russian Yan Nepomnyashchy. Wesley So (USA) and the winner of the Anish Giri (Holland)-Maxime Vachier Lagrave (France) chess match will compete for the other pass to the final.

In the initial stage of the tournament, Levon Aronian scored 8 points in 15 rounds and made it to the play-off in 8th place out of the 16 participants. Carlsen won first place with 10.5 points. The prize fund of the tournament is $220,000.

This is the first tournament that Levon Aronian is participating in after refusing to play under the flag of Armenia, but he isn’t representing the US yet.