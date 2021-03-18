Artsakhpress

Sport

Levon Aronian loses to Magnus Carlsen again, left out of tournament

On Day 2 of the quarterfinal of Meltwater Champions Chess Tour’s Magnus Carlsen Invitational, Levon Aronian lost to the world’s current champion, Norwegian Magnus Carlsen 1-2 and was left out, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The leading player of FIFE won in the first round, and the other two rounds ended with ties. Carlsen won 2.5-0.5 on Day 1 of the quarterfinal.

During the semifinal, Magnus Carlsen’s opponent will be Russian Yan Nepomnyashchy. Wesley So (USA) and the winner of the Anish Giri (Holland)-Maxime Vachier Lagrave (France) chess match will compete for the other pass to the final.

In the initial stage of the tournament, Levon Aronian scored 8 points in 15 rounds and made it to the play-off in 8th place out of the 16 participants. Carlsen won first place with 10.5 points. The prize fund of the tournament is $220,000.

This is the first tournament that Levon Aronian is participating in after refusing to play under the flag of Armenia, but he isn’t representing the US yet.


     

Politics

PoWs must be returned – French Ambassador to Armenia

French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte assures that the Armenian prisoners of war must be returned from Azerbaijan.

US Congressmen introduce resolution urging Azerbaijan to immediately release all Armenian POWs

The bipartisan co-chairs of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, U.S. Representatives Adam Schiff...

Russia defense minister: Nagorno-Karabakh is uniquely very complicated operation

Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] is a uniquely very complicated operation. This was stated by Russian Defense...

Artsakh FM meets with OSCE chief in Yerevan

Artsakh’s Foreign Minister David Babayan, who is on a working visit to Armenia, on Tuesday met in Yerevan...

‘At this stage it’s important to show respect to international humanitarian law’ – OSCE Chair

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde says the situation following the November...

Ararat Mirzoyan Has a Telephone Talk with Valentina Matviyenko

The Speaker of the RA National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone talk with the Speaker of the...

Economy

Russian gas supply to Armenia to be temporarily ensured via Azerbaijan’s territory – media

The Russian media outlets report that the supply of the Russian gas to Armenia will be temporarily carried out via Azerbaijan’s territory.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am reports.

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 525.93/$1 in...

India plans to connect Indian Ocean with Eurasia via Armenia

India says it is planning to connect the Indian Ocean with Eurasia through Armenia, creating a North-South...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise on Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Brent oil price goes up

The price of Brent oil has exceeded $71 per barrel; this is evidenced by the trading data.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Society

Stepantsminda-Larsi Highway is Closed for All Types of Vehicles

The ministry of emergency situations reports that several roads are closed or difficult to pass across Armenia.

Dutch documentarians want to make film about Artsakh

A group of Dutch documentarians who have arrived in Armenia to make a film about Artsak and are studying...

Construction work is underway in Charektar, Artsakh Republic

Reconstruction works are underway in 21 private houses in the village of Charektar,the region of Martakert,...

10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Artsakh

10 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...

Over 31,000 displaced Artsakh residents received financial assistance from Armenian government

Nearly 31,220 displaced residents of Artsakh have received financial support from the Armenian government...

Armenian pilgrims accompanied by Russian peacekeepers visited the Christian monasteries of Dadivank and Amaras

As part of the implementation of the trilateral statement of the President of Russia, the President of...

4 new cases of coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

4 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...

Military

Russian peacekeepers continue to destroy explosives devices in Artsakh

The personnel of the engineering subdivision of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue work on the destruction of explosive objects found in the territory of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), the Russian defense ministry reports.

Search operations for bodies of Artsakh war casualties resume

The Artsakh rescuers have resumed the search operations for the bodies of servicemen and missing in action.

Armenian military to hold major combined arms drills

In accordance with the Armed Forces’ combat-readiness plan for the first half 2021, joint tactical...

Search operations for war casualties continue in Hadrut and Varanda directions

Two search and rescue teams on Thursday continue the search operations for the bodies of the fallen servicemen...

Russian and Armenian MODs discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Minister of Defense of Russia, army general Sergey Shoygu discussed the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh...

Arayik Harutyunyan awarded a group of servicemen

On March 10 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received a group of servicemen of the...

6 bodies of servicemen found in Martuni and Fizuli regions

Search and rescue teams of Artsakh’s State Service of Emergency Situations found and removed another...

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

Stepanakert open market
Stepanakert open market
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
Portrait. We
Portrait. We
Videos

Culture

France attaches importance to preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage – ambassador

Armenia opts out from 2021 Eurovision

Cultual event entititled 'Through Art to Peace" held in Stepanakert Art Gallery

Golden Globes winners are announced

Sport

Levon Aronian loses to Magnus Carlsen again, left out of tournament

Magnus Carlsen defeats Levon Aronian

FFA receives official letter from AS Roma about Mkhitaryan's injury

Aronian to play in first tournament after decision to no longer represent Armenia

Diaspora

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna working with scientists on vaccine against new variant of coronavirus

The third meeting of "Artsakh-Diaspora Partnership" virtual bridge-platform took place

Western-Armenian language “on verge of destruction” in Turkey – warns Garo Paylan

Anti-Armenian billboard in Philadelphia, USA removed

International

At least 9 people killed during Iran's traditional fire festival

US imposes sanctions on 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials

NATO hopes that Ukraine, Georgia will become members of the alliance

Biden urges migrants not to come to US

