Russian sappers clear some 1,700 hectares of land in Artsakh

The personnel of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) continue work to clean the areas from explosive devices.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 18 , ARTSAKHPRESS: During the day, during the mine clearance in the area of the locality of Mardakert, Russian sappers neutralized 12 152-mm high-explosive artillery shells, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

In total, since November 23, 2020, 1,690 hectares of territory, 525 km of roads, 1,613 housing buildings, including 30 socially significant objects, have been cleared of unexploded ordnance, 25,237 explosive objects have been found and neutralized.

The detected explosive devices were removed and destroyed at the specially equipped Ballidzha training ground. Ammunition that could not be evacuated was destroyed on site with all the necessary safety measures in place for blasting operations.