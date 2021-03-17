US imposes sanctions on 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials

The United States imposed sanctions on 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials. The sanctions were imposed under the Hong Kong Autonomy Act and include a list of individuals believed to be contributing to China's failure to comply with its obligations under the Hong Kong mini-constitution, AFP reported.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 17 , ARTSAKHPRESS: “Foreign financial institutions that knowingly conduct significant transactions with the individuals listed in today’s report are now subject to sanctions,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Blinken said the expanded list came as Beijing moved last week to “unilaterally undermine Hong Kong’s electoral system” by introducing new rules that will effectively stop any real opposition from standing in the city’s already limited local elections.

“This action further undermines the high degree of autonomy promised to people in Hong Kong and denies Hong Kongers a voice in their own governance,” Mr Blinken said.