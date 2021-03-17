At least 9 people killed during Iran's traditional fire festival

At least nine people were killed and more than 1,800 were injured in varying degrees of severity during the Chaharshanbe Suri, a traditional fire festival in Iran, TASS reported.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 17 , ARTSAKHPRESS: A spokesman for the state emergency services Mojtaba Khaledi noted that last year there were four killed and 1,498 wounded.

Chaharshanbe Suri is a traditional holiday celebrated on the night of the last Wednesday before the Iranian New Year - Nowruz, which falls on March 20 this year.