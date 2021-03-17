At least 9 people killed during Iran's traditional fire festival

At least nine people were killed and more than 1,800 were injured in varying degrees of severity during the Chaharshanbe Suri, a traditional fire festival in Iran, TASS reported.
French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte assures that the Armenian prisoners of war must be returned from Azerbaijan.
The bipartisan co-chairs of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, U.S. Representatives Adam Schiff...
Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] is a uniquely very complicated operation. This was stated by Russian Defense...
Artsakh’s Foreign Minister David Babayan, who is on a working visit to Armenia, on Tuesday met in Yerevan...
The Speaker of the RA National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone talk with the Speaker of the...
OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde says the situation following the November...
The Russian media outlets report that the supply of the Russian gas to Armenia will be temporarily carried out via Azerbaijan’s territory.
World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am reports.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 525.93/$1 in...
India says it is planning to connect the Indian Ocean with Eurasia through Armenia, creating a North-South...
World oil prices are on the rise on Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this.
The price of Brent oil has exceeded $71 per barrel; this is evidenced by the trading data.
World oil prices are going up on Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.
A group of Dutch documentarians who have arrived in Armenia to make a film about Artsak and are studying the materials at this stage, expressed a desire to meet with President of the Union of Cinematographers of Armenia, film director Harutyun Khachatryan to talk about his film.
Reconstruction works are underway in 21 private houses in the village of Charektar,the region of Martakert,...
10 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...
Nearly 31,220 displaced residents of Artsakh have received financial support from the Armenian government...
As part of the implementation of the trilateral statement of the President of Russia, the President of...
4 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...
585 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
The personnel of the engineering subdivision of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue work on the destruction of explosive objects found in the territory of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), the Russian defense ministry reports.
The Artsakh rescuers have resumed the search operations for the bodies of servicemen and missing in action.
In accordance with the Armed Forces’ combat-readiness plan for the first half 2021, joint tactical...
Two search and rescue teams on Thursday continue the search operations for the bodies of the fallen servicemen...
Minister of Defense of Russia, army general Sergey Shoygu discussed the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh...
On March 10 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received a group of servicemen of the...
Search and rescue teams of Artsakh’s State Service of Emergency Situations found and removed another...
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
