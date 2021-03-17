Dutch documentarians want to make film about Artsakh

A group of Dutch documentarians who have arrived in Armenia to make a film about Artsak and are studying the materials at this stage, expressed a desire to meet with President of the Union of Cinematographers of Armenia, film director Harutyun Khachatryan to talk about his film.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 17 , ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting, the Dutch filmmakers noted that Harutyun Khachatryan's film is a landmark work for them, which, among the works of other famous filmmakers around the world, "pushed" them to go deeper into the world of documentary cinema, the Union of Cinematographers said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Panorama.am informs.

"Hopefully in the near future we will have a film dedicated to Artsakh, which will be based on true values," the union said.