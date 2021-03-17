Construction work is underway in Charektar, Artsakh Republic

Reconstruction works are underway in 21 private houses in the village of Charektar,the region of Martakert, the Republic of Artsakh, the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Artsakh Republic informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 17 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Rural private houses, in addition to interior and exterior decoration, will have a kitchen and an internal bathroom.

Along with the reconstruction of private houses, the infrastructures is being modernized.

The construction is carried out by "Rob-Shin" LLC.