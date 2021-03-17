France attaches importance to preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage – ambassador

French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte says the preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage has been one of the most important issues for them after the recent war.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 17 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “At the end of the war, the days before it French President Emmanuel Macron has convened a special meeting for discussing in particular the issues relating to the cultural heritage. Of course, we want very much that the UNESCO is able to carry out examinations in the region in an efficient way and in a short period of time. UNESCO head as well states that these examinations have not been carried out yet, and we regret a lot over this fact”, the Ambassador told reporters in Yerevan, adding that in any case France will do everything for deepening the cooperation with Armenia in cultural heritage field.

Commenting on the visit of Director of the French national institute of cultural heritage Charles Personnaz to Armenia, the Ambassador said it pursued one goal – to help Armenians in creation of a list of cultural heritage and a systematic database.

“He was here also for transferring general professional skills connected with the cultural heritage. Mr. Personnaz has visited Etchmiadzin, Matenadaran and the National Gallery of Armenia”, Jonathan Lacôte said. Mr. Personnaz has seen all the heritage which was brought from Artsakh to Armenia after the war.