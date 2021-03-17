Russian gas supply to Armenia to be temporarily ensured via Azerbaijan’s territory – media

The Russian media outlets report that the supply of the Russian gas to Armenia will be temporarily carried out via Azerbaijan’s territory.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 17 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Armenpresshas requested a clarification in this respect from Gazprom Armenia PR manager Mikayel Harutyunyan, who reminded that the gas supply to Armenia is being carried out via Karmir Kamurj-Sevkar-Berd highway gas pipeline. “We do not have another comment on that report”, he said.

Citing the statement of Gazprom Export, the Russian Interfax, Kommersant, Sputnik News and other media outlets have reported today that the Russian gas will be supplied to the consumers via Azerbaijan’s territory due to the planned repair works of North Caucasus-Trans Caucasus gas pipeline. It is reported that the Gazprom Export and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan have signed a short-term contract for the transit of the Russian gas via Azerbaijan’s territory on March 16.

According to the contract, during the planned repair works of the North Caucasus-Trans Caucasus main gas pipeline, the natural gas will be supplied to consumers through the territory of Azerbaijan to the Georgian border. The works will last for about three weeks. After their completion the gas supply will be ensured by the previous route –through the territory of Russia and Georgia.