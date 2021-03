10 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare reported.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 17 , ARTSAKHPRESS: As of March 17, 13 infected citizens receive treatment in hospitals, meanwhile the other confirmed cases receive treatment at home.