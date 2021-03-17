NATO hopes that Ukraine, Georgia will become members of the alliance

NATO remains committed to its open door policy, which provides for the possibility of Georgia and Ukraine joining this military-political alliance. The statement came from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, VOA reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 17 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Stoltenberg assured that the alliance is open to all European democracies which bear the values of the alliance and are ready to implement the principles of the North Atlantic Treaty.

The respective report emphasizes that during the summit in Bucharest, Romania, in 2008, the alliance countries had decided to support the possible membership of Georgia and Ukraine in NATO.

Also, Stoltenberg noted with satisfaction that in March 2020, North Macedonia became the 30th member of the alliance.