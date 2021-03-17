Levon Aronian was defeated by the world’s current chess champion, Norwegian Magnus Carlsen on the first game day of the quarter final of the Magnus Carlsen Invitational tournament of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour, news.am informs.

March 17, 2021, 10:02 Magnus Carlsen defeats Levon Aronian

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 17 , ARTSAKHPRESS: In the first and second rounds, FIFE’s leading player scored a victory, tied the match in the third round, after which there was no need for the fourth round.

The second game day of the quarter final will be held on March 17. The chess grandmasters will hold three to four rounds.

In the initial stage of the tournament, Levon Aronian scored 8 points in 15 rounds and made it to the play-off in 8th place out of the 16 participants. Carlsen won first place with 10.5 points.

The prize fund of the tournament is $220,000.

This is the first tournament that Levon Aronian is participating in after refusing to play under the flag of Armenia, but he isn’t representing the US yet.