Russian peacekeepers continue to destroy explosives devices in Artsakh

The personnel of the engineering subdivision of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue work on the destruction of explosive objects found in the territory of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), the Russian defense ministry reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 17 , ARTSAKHPRESS: During the current day, about 120 explosive devices, including mines and artillery shells of various calibers, were destroyed by Russian servicemen at the Ballydzha special training ground. Destruction is carried out by the method of detonation with the provision of all necessary safety measures during blasting operations.

Every day, about 10 servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent are involved in the work on the ED's disposal.