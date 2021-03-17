Russia defense minister: Nagorno-Karabakh is uniquely very complicated operation

Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] is a uniquely very complicated operation. This was stated by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu in an interview with the Tengrinews agency of Kazakhstan, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 17 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Speaking about the relations between Russia and Turkey, he noted that, "We have a very difficult, very complicated, but very constructive work." "The last work, without a doubt, is Nagorno-Karabakh; it's a uniquely very complicated operation. I would like to call it that, not in other way because it contained a huge number of arguments, elements, motives. As, agree that when two fraternal peoples, two neighbors close to us, those with whom we have lived, I will repeat once again, we will live in peace, harmony, and friendship with in the future, too, are at enmity.

On the other hand, the fact that Turkey joined it, so it was necessary to talk and deal with Turkish colleagues. Our President [Putin], believe me, has made a titanic effort to make all this [ceasefire] happen. Moreover, he had to convince everyone; that is, there was no one who would say, ‘I agree, just convince them.’ No, we [Russia] had to convince everyone, without a doubt. We, at our level as partners or defense ministers, have also talked to our Turkish counterparts. What has been done today is, first, people have stopped killing each other. Secondly, I hope that now is the time for them to start bilateral contacts, talk to each other; I mean Armenia and Azerbaijan.

And here, of course, a lot depends on Russia's relations with Turkey. New players also appear, old neighbors appear, but they appear with their proposals; I mean Iran. This is the development of infrastructure, this is also the railway, this is also hydropower and transport communication," the Russian defense minister added in particular.