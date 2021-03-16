The Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund has released a statement, noting that the funds raised during the recent Artsakh war have not been misused.

March 16, 2021, 10:40 ‘Funds raised during war were not misused’: Hayastan Fund’s Board of Trustees issues statement

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 16 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The statement says:

“The Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund met on March 15th 2021. The meeting was held in a constructive spirit and the board is confident that funds raised during the war were not misused.

A decision was made to form a working group, consisting of Board Members, to work with the international audit firm and other parties to account for the use of the funds raised during the war.

The Board agreed to further review the work to remove all doubts and maintain the public's confidence.

The entire Board profoundly thanks all donors and supporters once again for their generous contributions and continued support and dedication to Armenia and Artsakh”.