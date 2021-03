The Artsakh rescuers have resumed the search operations for the bodies of servicemen and missing in action.

March 16, 2021, 10:01 Search operations for bodies of Artsakh war casualties resume

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 16 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Two rescue teams are currently working in the Martuni and Varanda (Fizuli) regions, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations reported.