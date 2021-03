Kosovo opened its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem on Sunday, Reuters reports.

March 16, 2021, 09:39 Kosovo Opens Embassy in Jerusalem

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 16 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Muslim-majority Kosovo promised to locate its embassy in Jerusalem when it established diplomatic ties with Israel last year under U.S. sponsorship.

Kosovo’s Foreign Ministry said on Twitter that with the embassy’s opening, ''the pledge given in the Oval Office today is finally fulfilled''.

