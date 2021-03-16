Armenian pilgrims accompanied by Russian peacekeepers visited the Christian monasteries of Dadivank and Amaras

As part of the implementation of the trilateral statement of the President of Russia, the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia dated November 9, 2020, Russian peacekeepers continue to assist in the restoration of peaceful life in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defence Ministry reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 16 , ARTSAKHPRESS: A group of Armenian pilgrims accompanied by servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent visited the ancient monastery complex of Dadivank.

As a result of the agreements reached, the servicemen of the Republic of Azerbaijan freely allow pilgrims to the territory of the complex, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers. To ensure security, one of the observation posts of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is located near the architectural complex.

Dadivank is one of the oldest christian monasteries and is located on the territory of the Kelbajar district, which, in accordance with the trilateral declaration, came under the control of Azerbaijan in November 2020.

Russian peacekeepers also ensured the safety of Armenian pilgrims during their visit to the Amaras christian monastery, which is located in the immediate vicinity of the line of demarcation between the parties in Nagorno-Karabakh.