OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to meet with Armenia’s PM, President and FM in Yerevan

The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Sweden’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde will meet with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Armen Sarkissian and Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian on March 16 during her visit in Yerevan, the OSCE reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 16 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The talks will focus on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the OSCE´s continued role in the conflict resolution process. Discussions will also include how to strengthen the cooperation between the OSCE and Armenia.

Chairperson-in-Office Linde will also meet with civil society.