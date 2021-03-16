Artsakhpress

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to meet with Armenia’s PM, President and FM in Yerevan

The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Sweden’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde will meet with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Armen Sarkissian and Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian on March 16 during her visit in Yerevan, the OSCE reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 16 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The talks will focus on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the OSCE´s continued role in the conflict resolution process. Discussions will also include how to strengthen the cooperation between the OSCE and Armenia. 

Chairperson-in-Office Linde will also meet with civil society.


     

Politics

Artsakh FM meets with OSCE chief in Yerevan

Artsakh’s Foreign Minister David Babayan, who is on a working visit to Armenia, on Tuesday met in Yerevan with the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am reports.

Over 31,000 displaced Artsakh residents received financial assistance from Armenian government

Nearly 31,220 displaced residents of Artsakh have received financial support from the Armenian government in the amount of 300,000 drams.

Search operations for bodies of Artsakh war casualties resume

The Artsakh rescuers have resumed the search operations for the bodies of servicemen and missing in action.

Artsakh FM meets with OSCE chief in Yerevan
US return to Iran nuclear deal possible - IAEA
NATO's Stoltenberg expresses 'serious concerns' over Turkey's actions
FFA receives official letter from AS Roma about Mkhitaryan's injury
Ararat Mirzoyan Has a Telephone Talk with Valentina Matviyenko
France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Stepanakert open market
Stepanakert open market
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
Portrait. We
Portrait. We
Armenia opts out from 2021 Eurovision

FFA receives official letter from AS Roma about Mkhitaryan's injury

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna working with scientists on vaccine against new variant of coronavirus

US return to Iran nuclear deal possible - IAEA

