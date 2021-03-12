Arayik Harutyunyan appointed Vahan Badasyan President's representative at large

2259 | March 6, 2021 12:20 Senator Bob Menendez calls on Biden to recognize Armenian Genocide and work for release of POWs

1609 | March 6, 2021 09:06 PM Pashinyan holds phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken

1547 | March 8, 2021 12:30 Brent oil price goes up

1280 | March 6, 2021 10:51 Biden extends US sanctions against Iran

1245 | March 8, 2021 11:03 Artsakh army officers extend support to Armenian army chief

1154 | March 8, 2021 09:57 Over 300 mln people vaccinated against coronavirus globally

1101 | March 8, 2021 11:25 Catholicos of All Armenians: May the Lord grant comfort to our mothers, sisters who passed through hardships of war

999 | March 10, 2021 16:07 India plans to connect Indian Ocean with Eurasia via Armenia