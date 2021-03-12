Artsakhpress

Politics

Russia on Aliyev's statement on Zangezur: Moscow notes constructive attitude shown by Baku and Yerevan

Moscow notes the generally constructive attitude shown by Baku and Yerevan within the framework of the trilateral working group chaired by the vice prime ministers of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan, as news.am informs, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova noted.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 12 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Her remarks came following the statement of President Ilham Aliyev on the Zangezur Corridor.

“Its main task is to implement the agreements reached at the highest level on unblocking all economic and transport links in the region. We hope that the same focus on the positive and the search for mutually acceptable points of contact will prevail both in the official comments and in the media space of Azerbaijan and Armenia," she noted.

Earlier Aliyev accused Armenia of interfering with the creation of the Zangezur corridor.

According to him, Armenia refuses to cooperate now.


     

ANCA alerts Biden, Blinken about planned Turkey-Azerbaijan attack on Armenia

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has alerted US President Joe Biden and Secretary of...

Another German lawmaker quits amid lobbying allegations involving Azerbaijan

German lawmaker Mark Hauptmann (CDU) has resigned amid lobbying allegations, Deutsche Welle reports.

Russia sees no risk for regional security in upcoming Azeri military drills

Moscow doesn’t see any risks for regional security in Azerbaijan’s upcoming military drills, the...

Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan presents Azerbaijan’s delay of PoW return at UN Human Rights Council

During the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council, on March 8, 2021, the video message of the Republic...

Newly appointed Ambassador of Finland delivers credentials to President Sarkissian

Newly appointed Ambassador of Finland to Armenia Kirsti Narinen (residence in Helsinki) delivered credentials...

Armenia Speaker of Parliament to nominate Russian counterpart for Medal of Honor

Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan thanked Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina...

Economy

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 525.93/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.64 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am reports.

India plans to connect Indian Ocean with Eurasia via Armenia

India says it is planning to connect the Indian Ocean with Eurasia through Armenia, creating a North-South...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise on Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Brent oil price goes up

The price of Brent oil has exceeded $71 per barrel; this is evidenced by the trading data.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Over 15,000 hectares of arable land in Artsakh’s Martuni came under Azerbaijan control

After the 44-day war in 2020, 15,792.1 hectares out of 27,133.1 hectares of arable land in the Martuni...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am reports.

Society

Two new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Two new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Artsakh, informed the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

748 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Armenia

The Ministry of Healthcare says 748 new coronavirus cases were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing...

Prosperous Armenia Party MP: Maral Najarian Arrived Home to Beirut

Diaspora Armenian Maral Najarian, who was taken prisoner by Azerbaijan, has arrived in her home: Beirut....

Prosperous Armenia Party MP: Maral Najarian Arrived Home to Beirut

Diaspora Armenian Maral Najarian, who was taken prisoner by Azerbaijan, has arrived in her home: Beirut....

Arayik Harutyunyan receives head of Armenia's National Center for Professional Education Quality Assurance

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan today received Director of the National Center for Professional...

Two new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Two new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Artsakh, informed the Ministry of Health of Artsakh.

Search for fallen soldiers’ bodies temporarily halted in Artsakh

The search operations for the bodies of the fallen servicemen has been temporarily stopped due to the...

Military

Armenian military to hold major combined arms drills

In accordance with the Armed Forces’ combat-readiness plan for the first half 2021, joint tactical and tactical-professional military exercises will be held from March 16 to 20, in all operation directions of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informs.

Search operations for war casualties continue in Hadrut and Varanda directions

Two search and rescue teams on Thursday continue the search operations for the bodies of the fallen servicemen...

Russian and Armenian MODs discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Minister of Defense of Russia, army general Sergey Shoygu discussed the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh...

Arayik Harutyunyan awarded a group of servicemen

On March 10 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received a group of servicemen of the...

6 bodies of servicemen found in Martuni and Fizuli regions

Search and rescue teams of Artsakh’s State Service of Emergency Situations found and removed another...

CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting to be held in Tajikistan

The next meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Council of Foreign Ministers will...

We Take General Staff Chief’s Advice As Instruction. Armenia Army

The command staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia made a statement.

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

Stepanakert open market
Stepanakert open market
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
Portrait. We
Portrait. We
Videos

Culture

Armenia opts out from 2021 Eurovision

Cultual event entititled 'Through Art to Peace" held in Stepanakert Art Gallery

Golden Globes winners are announced

Exhibition featuring Shushi carpets to open in Yerevan

Sport

Aronian to play in first tournament after decision to no longer represent Armenia

Yura Movsisyan appointed FFA ambassador in North America

Tokyo 2020: Organizers hopeful vaccine rollout will allow Games to go ahead

Japan 'committed' to hold rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

Diaspora

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna working with scientists on vaccine against new variant of coronavirus

The third meeting of "Artsakh-Diaspora Partnership" virtual bridge-platform took place

Western-Armenian language “on verge of destruction” in Turkey – warns Garo Paylan

Anti-Armenian billboard in Philadelphia, USA removed

International

US, Israel discuss Iran in first meeting of strategic group

Azerbaijan set to conduct large-scale military exercises with up to 10,000 troops

Israeli strikes target Iranian oil bound for Syria

Four former US presidents come together to encourage vaccinations

