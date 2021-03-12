Israel, Greece, and Cyprus hold joint naval drills

Israel, Greece, and Cyprus have held joint naval exercises - a clear sign of increased cooperation between the three countries, which increasingly view Turkey as a rival in the Mediterranean, AP reported.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 12 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The Noble Dina exercise, which was led by Israel and also included France, included search and rescue scenarios and a scenario simulating battle between ships.

The Navy conducted large-scale exercises, during which they worked out the capabilities of submarine warfare, search and rescue, escorting convoys and surface battles, the head of the Israeli naval operations, Rear Admiral Eyal Harel noted.

These exercises are of paramount importance to strengthen the communications of the Navy with foreign fleets that have common interests, he added.

Israel, Greece, and Cyprus have taken a number of steps to strengthen ties in recent months, including advancing plans to build a 2,000-megawatt undersea electrical cable and a 1,900-kilometer undersea gas pipeline.

The defense ministers of the three countries met in November and agreed to strengthen military cooperation.