Russia sees no risk for regional security in upcoming Azeri military drills

Moscow doesn’t see any risks for regional security in Azerbaijan’s upcoming military drills, the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 12 , ARTSAKHPRESS: ''All states of the South Caucasus conduct military exercises on a regular basis. Relevant information is communicated to stakeholders in advance. According to our data, these exercises are of a planned nature, aimed at improving the combat training of troops and do not pose risks to stability and security in the region,'' she said.

The Azeri military announced it will start exercises involving 10,000 troops March 15-18.