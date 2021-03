The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has alerted US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken of a planned attack on Armenia by Turkey and Azerbaijan.

March 12, 2021, 14:51 ANCA alerts Biden, Blinken about planned Turkey-Azerbaijan attack on Armenia

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 12 , ARTSAKHPRESS: “Azerbaijan and Turkey are targeting Syunik, Armenia for their next attack,” ANCA wrote on Twitter.