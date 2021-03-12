In accordance with the Armed Forces’ combat-readiness plan for the first half 2021, joint tactical and tactical-professional military exercises will be held from March 16 to 20, in all operation directions of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informs.
Armenian military to hold major combined arms drills
STEPANAKERT, MARCH 12 , ARTSAKHPRESS: 7500 servicemen, 200 rocket-artillery systems, more than 150 anti-tank systems, 100 armored equipment and more than 90 air defense systems will be involved in the drills. Attack aircraft will also participate in the exercises.