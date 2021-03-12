Armenian military to hold major combined arms drills

In accordance with the Armed Forces’ combat-readiness plan for the first half 2021, joint tactical and tactical-professional military exercises will be held from March 16 to 20, in all operation directions of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 12 , ARTSAKHPRESS: 7500 servicemen, 200 rocket-artillery systems, more than 150 anti-tank systems, 100 armored equipment and more than 90 air defense systems will be involved in the drills. Attack aircraft will also participate in the exercises.