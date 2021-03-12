On Monday, March 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces will begin conducting operative-tactical military exercises with up to 10,000 servicemen, nearly 100 armored vehicles, up to 200 missile and artillery systems and mortars, in forested and mountainous territories, carrying out operations to fight against terrorist detachments and illegally armed groups, Zartonk Media reported, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

March 12, 2021, 12:20 Azerbaijan set to conduct large-scale military exercises with up to 10,000 troops

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 12 , ARTSAKHPRESS: “In accordance with the plan approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, on March 15, the Azerbaijan Army will start to conduct the Operational-Tactical Exercises with the involvement of types of troops (forces)," the ministry said in a statement, Panorama.am reports.

"The exercises that will be held under the leadership of the Minister of Defense involve up to 10,000 military personnel, up to 100 tanks and other armored vehicles, up to 200 missiles and artillery systems of various calibers, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, up to 30 military aviation assets, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes.

"In the exercises to be held in a mountain-wooded area with difficult terrain, the main attention considering the combat experience gained during the Patriotic War will be focused on controlling troops, bringing them into the state of combat readiness and regrouping, as well as on improving combat coordination and interoperability between the Army Corps, Rocket and Artillery Troops, aviation and Special Forces.

"During the exercise, which will last until March 18, the troops will fulfill tasks to fight against terrorist detachments (groups), in particular, illegal armed formations, and to conduct counter-terrorism operations," the statement reads.