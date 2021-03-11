Newly appointed Ambassador of Finland delivers credentials to President Sarkissian

Newly appointed Ambassador of Finland to Armenia Kirsti Narinen (residence in Helsinki) delivered credentials to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, informed the press service of the President’s Office.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 11 , ARTSAKHPRESS: President Sarkissian congratulated the Ambassador on the occasion of assuming the post and wished productive work. The President expressed confidence that the Ambassador will contribute to the strengthening of relations between the two friendly countries.

During the meeting the sides also referred to the opportunities of cooperation between the two countries, as well as exchanged views on regional issues.