Armenia Speaker of Parliament to nominate Russian counterpart for Medal of Honor

Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan thanked Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matviyenko for mediating the release of a Lebanese-Armenian woman from Azerbaijani captivity.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 11 , ARTSAKHPRESS: All women lawmakers of the Armenian parliament had written a letter to Matviyenko asking for her help in achieving the release of Maral Najarian.

"In this regard, I would like to thank the chairperson of the Russian Federation Council, Valentina Matviyenko, who responded to the letter of all women MPs of the NA, and to my personal request to take the role of a mediator in the release of Maral as soon as possible.

I am going to propose to the NA Council to award Mrs. Matviyenko the NA Medal of Honor," Mirzoyan added in particular.