Armenia Speaker of Parliament to nominate Russian counterpart for Medal of Honor

Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan thanked Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matviyenko for mediating the release of a Lebanese-Armenian woman from Azerbaijani captivity.
Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan thanked Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matviyenko for mediating the release of a Lebanese-Armenian woman from Azerbaijani captivity.
Newly appointed Ambassador of Finland to Armenia Kirsti Narinen (residence in Helsinki) delivered credentials to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, informed the press service of the President’s Office.
Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan thanked Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina...
On March 11 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received the delegation of the ''United...
President Armen Sarkissian rejected the Prime Minister’s motion on appointing Lt. General Artak Davtyan...
“Changing the fate of our region and ensuring lasting peace and stability in the Caucasus is already...
OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde plans to visit Armenia.
Armenia has big opportunities in the high-tech and tourism sectors, and the government of the Netherlands...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 525.93/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.64 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am reports.
India says it is planning to connect the Indian Ocean with Eurasia through Armenia, creating a North-South...
World oil prices are on the rise on Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this.
The price of Brent oil has exceeded $71 per barrel; this is evidenced by the trading data.
World oil prices are going up on Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.
After the 44-day war in 2020, 15,792.1 hectares out of 27,133.1 hectares of arable land in the Martuni...
World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am reports.
Two new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Artsakh, informed the Artsakh Ministry of Health.
The Ministry of Healthcare says 748 new coronavirus cases were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing...
Diaspora Armenian Maral Najarian, who was taken prisoner by Azerbaijan, has arrived in her home: Beirut....
Diaspora Armenian Maral Najarian, who was taken prisoner by Azerbaijan, has arrived in her home: Beirut....
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan today received Director of the National Center for Professional...
Two new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Artsakh, informed the Ministry of Health of Artsakh.
The search operations for the bodies of the fallen servicemen has been temporarily stopped due to the...
Two search and rescue teams on Thursday continue the search operations for the bodies of the fallen servicemen and for the missing.
Minister of Defense of Russia, army general Sergey Shoygu discussed the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh...
On March 10 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received a group of servicemen of the...
Search and rescue teams of Artsakh’s State Service of Emergency Situations found and removed another...
The next meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Council of Foreign Ministers will...
The command staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia made a statement.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan nominated Lt. General Artak Davtyan to be the new Chief of the General...
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
month
week
day