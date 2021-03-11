Aronian to play in first tournament after decision to no longer represent Armenia

Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian will compete in the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour rapid chess tournament, which will start on Saturday, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 11 , ARTSAKHPRESS: In his first match, Aronian will face Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan.

Levon Aronian will play in his first tournament ever since his decision to no longer represent Armenia.

The Armenian chess grandmaster, however, will not represent the US in this tournament yet.