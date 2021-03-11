President Arayik Harutyunyan received the delegation of the ''United Armenia'' party

On March 11 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received the delegation of the ''United Armenia'' party led by Vahan Badasyan, the head of the party, the Presidential Office reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 11 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of state welcomed the party's recent statement aimed at nationwide consolidation to overcome urgent issues, noting that the policy proposals made by the party are acceptable and voicing his readiness for cooperation having as core concerns the national and state interests.

Voicing his gratitude for the President's willingness to cooperate, leader of the ''United Armenia'' party Vahan Badasyan pointed out that taking into account the situation on the ground the political forces should put aside all their ambitions and prioritize solving the issues facing the Artsakh people.

The meeting also addressed domestic and external challenges confronted by the Republic.