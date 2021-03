President Armen Sarkissian rejected the Prime Minister’s motion on appointing Lt. General Artak Davtyan as the new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the President's press office reported.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 11 , ARTSAKHPRESS: He returned the motion with objections.