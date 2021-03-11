“Changing the fate of our region and ensuring lasting peace and stability in the Caucasus is already possible,” said Turkish Foreign Minister Movlud Cavusoglu during his speech at the Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University, according to local sources.

March 11, 2021, 12:45 Cavusoglu says Turkey’s door for cooperation is open for all, including Armenia

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 11 , ARTSAKHPRESS: “We have an opportunity. I hope that everyone will see this opportunity and all parties will share this excitement,” Turkish Minister emphasized. Mr. Cavusoglu has noted that Turkey’s door for cooperation is open for all including Armenia, panorama.am reports.