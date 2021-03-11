Two new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Two new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Artsakh, informed the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 11 , ARTSAKHPRESS: At present, eight people are receiving inpatient treatment in Karabakh for COVID-19.

A total of 2,400 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 21,029 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in Artsakh.