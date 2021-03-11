748 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Armenia

The Ministry of Healthcare says 748 new coronavirus cases were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 176,286.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 11 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The death toll reached 3,239 (2 deaths in the last 24 hours). This number doesn’t include the deaths of 834 other people infected with the virus, who authorities say died from other pre-existing illnesses.

A total of 165441 patients have recovered, 6772 are getting treatment.