Two search and rescue teams on Thursday continue the search operations for the bodies of the fallen servicemen and for the missing.

March 11, 2021, 09:55

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 11 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The seach operations today is carried out in in Hadrut and Varanda (Fizuli) regions.

Since the start of the ceasefire, a total of 1,496 bodies of fallen troops and civilians have been recovered from the former combat zones, six them yesterday.