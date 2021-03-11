Opening embassy in Yerevan to boost cooperation, says Ambassador of Netherlands to Armenia

Armenia has big opportunities in the high-tech and tourism sectors, and the government of the Netherlands is already working with the Armenian government in several directions, such as cadastre reforms and agriculture.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 11 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ambassador of Netherlands to Armenia Nico Schermers told Armenpress, presenting their plans and upcoming activities.

The ambassador attached importance to the establishment of the Dutch embassy in Yerevan, which in his words will make cooperation more effective. He said that now the technical issues are being solved and soon the embassy will be opened.

“We have several political programs with the government of Armenia, first of all it is the support to rule of law and democracy in Armenia. The rule of law is important not only in terms of security, but also attracting foreign direct investments, and overall in terms of economic development. Our next priority is supporting human rights. If people have equal opportunities for development and integration, and so on, then the country’s economy will also be on a high level,” the Dutch ambassador said.

Schermers also highlighted cooperation in agriculture, stressing that it is a very important sector for Netherlands.

“I think that there are numerous cooperation areas and we can support Armenia, and Armenia has a lot to offer to us,” he said.

Ambassador Schermers spoke highly about their work with the Armenian government. “There is always room for improvement, and this is the reason why we are opening an embassy in Armenia, so that we make our cooperation better and more effective. In addition, for me it is truly a pleasure to be in Armenia, to work with Armenians and to get to know the culture. I’ve met many Armenians and I received the warmth of Armenian hospitality. This is a very hospitable country and I hope that I will be here for many years,” he said.

Since the beginning of his diplomatic mission in Armenia in August 2020, the Ambassador of the Netherlands says he has already managed to visit numerous cultural sites and sightseeing locations. He pointed out the temple of Garni, the Geghard monastery and the Symphony of Stones, a portion of the Garni Gorge.

“The Armenian mountains are unique, I spend a lot of time in Tsakhkadzor, which is one of my favorite places,” he added.